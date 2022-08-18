By Nkiruka Nnorom

Industry players in the export business have said deliberate government reforms and synergy were required for Nigeria to close its existing trade imbalance, especially with China, and also achieve the targeted $200 billion foreign exchange repatriation from non-oil export in the next five years.

They spoke at the 2022 Stanbic IBTC Africa-China Expo, with the theme: “Promoting Export Activities: Synergy for Growth.”

Speaking at the hybrid event, Fola Abimbola, Analyst/Senior Frontier Africa Equity Research at Stanbic IBTC, said though Nigeria, like China, had seen growth in areas such as agriculture, technology, services and even manufacturing.

He noted, however, that unlike China, the country had not been able to translate the growth in those sectors into export potential for the country.

Acknowledging recent initiatives to promote non-oil export by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Abimbola said more needed to be done to further raise the bar and bring Nigeria at par with China.

“For China, what is driving their economy or what drove their economy to put them on the growth path that they are on is what is currently driving Nigeria’s economy.

Victor Ayemere, Chief Executive, Zeenab Foods Limited, operators of the Nigeria Export Trade House, China/Far East, stressed the importance of partnership between the public and the private sector in driving the export business, saying synergy and support from the government, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, helped to solidify its footprints in the export business.

In his remarks, Samuel Oyeyipo, Deputy Director and Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, South-West Regional Office, Lagos, said the council, in conjunction with the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA; Nigeria Shippers Council; Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies involved in shipping inspection, had commenced moves to reduce the time taken to transport goods to the export terminal, with the introduction of domestic warehousing.

RELATED NEWS