By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A Pro-Tinubu group known as “Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju has assured that the inclusion of Igbo people of the south east in the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be certain if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The Chief Convener of the Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju project, Amb. Mrs. Ginika Tor and President of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative gave the assurance at a townhall meeting over the weekend during the grand finale of their nationwide tour in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

Speaking, Tor who is currently the Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission said “Asiwaju represents the bridge to a better life and inclusion of Igbos in his government is certain, given his antecedents and pedigree while he was the Governor of Lagos State”.

Tor said that zonal tours which saw the group covering the geopolitical zones in the country have been hectic but extremely fruitful.

“After every town hall meeting we usually obtain the contacts of all the Igbos in attendance and add them to an existing whatsapp platform where they are free to interact and discuss the way forward and based on the feedback, these people who were previously aloof became convinced and excited especially as the leaders of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju have maintained consistency in driving the message home about Asiwaju/Shettima presidential project”, she said.

The group also paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Keffi, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III at his Palace led by Hon. Imaan Suleiman, the former Director General of NAPTIP and presently Federal Commissioner, Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and Patron, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju/Shettima for North Central Zone.

Similarly, the Convener of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group AATSG, encouraged the Igbo to support Asiwaju/Shettima flying the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the election.

He enjoined them to put emotions away and vote for Asiwaju, stressing he will make Nigerians proud.

In the same vain, a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Emeka Idimogu, who is the Co-Deputy National Coordinator of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju in his remarks informed the Igbo of the massive support Asiwaju afforded the Igbos in Lagos, describing the APC presidential candidate as a detribalized Nigerian, adding that a vote for him was a vote for a sustainable Nigeria.

