.

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Gazali Ado , a 35-year-old impersonator who posed as an operative of the EFCC on the Google map.

He was arrested following a petition by one Kenneth Nwarize who alleged that the suspect defrauded him of the sum of N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) under the pretext that he is an operative of the Commission.

The petitioner alleged that he came across the phone number (+2348115177852) of the suspect while he was searching for the EFCC on Google to lodge a complaint; he called the number and the suspect fraudulently solicited for the sum of N150, 000 which was paid into the bank account of one Ibrahim Mohammed.

Gazali was arrested alongside two others, Sanusi Abubakar Liman and Ibrahim Mohammed.

The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

The Commission invites members of the public who might have been defrauded through the above-stated number to come forward with information.

RELATED NEWS