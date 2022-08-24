.

As a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and e-Government, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma was present at the Inaugural Meeting held at Nigeria Communication & Digital Economy Complex, Abuja today

The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Imo State already positioned and aligned with the Federal Government under the Shared Prosperity Administration for responsive partnerships, will continue to leverage on available opportunities for the developmental drive across the State.

