By Gabriel Olawale

Fast-rising Nigerian music star, Kehinde Williams widely known as Kayblinkz, has said that he was yet to reap the full benefits of the popularity of his songs.

The young artiste, who is set to release his debut EP titled “Non-stop” on August 19, 2022, said that it was sometimes frustrating to have popular songs on radio without commensurate financial gains to show for it.

The budding entertainer said that there were times he felt like quitting music over being neglected by major show promoters and industry stakeholders despite his hits.

Famed for releasing hits that found their ways to the top of global music charts including Tiktok playlist, “Nobody” by Kayblinkz featuring Hip-hop star, T-Classic, made it to the top five most viral sounds on Tiktok in 2021.

Another track by the artiste titled ‘Lagbaja’, which was his first official single of the year, has been widely embraced by music lovers around the world.

And despite reveiws around the soon-to-be released EP being positive so far, Kayblinkz said he was yet to get due recognition and patronage for his work.

“I gave up on music two months after my last single titled “Lagbaja” which was released on January 12, 2022. Investors pulled out in the middle of the project and plans could not commence as the original song had already been leaked in December 2021.

“I, however, hope and believe that things will change with my first body of work titled “Non-stop” billed to be released on August 19, 2022,” the artiste said.

