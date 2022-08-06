By Idowu Bankole

Lere Olayinka, a House of Representatives candidate, Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Saturday, went on his knees to beg the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call of the strike action embarked upon over 7 months.

Lere Olayinka said his action doesn’t mean he does not appreciate the demands of ASUU, but said he is certain that when the PDP have a govt in the country, the demands will be addressed.

Vanguard reported how Minister of State for Education, Festus Keyamo, SAN, at an interview on Channels TV said “the Academic Union is holding the government at the Jugular and can’t not push the federal government into borrowing”, a statement that has drawn wide criticisms against the Buhari’s minister from Nigerians.

Reacting, Lere Olayinka went on his knees to beg ASUU to call of the strike saying since Keyamo said the Buhari government has lost all sense of responsibility to end the strike and has said it is the duty of Nigerians to beg ASUU.

He said” I am on my bended knees this morning, pleading as a parent that this strike in our universities should end.

“My plea is premised on the confession of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (I won’t address him as a SAN because a SANship is about having sense), that the Buhari’s APC govt does not have or have lost every sense of responsibility to end the strike.

Lere further said, “Keyamo, on Live TV yesterday, said that on the strike, the FG has become helpless, hopeless, clueless, visionless and directionless.”

“Therefore, it has now become the duty of Nigerians to beg ASUU to end the strike.

“Consequently, In the name of God, I am on my knees begging ASUU to call off the strike so that our children can return to school.”

The PDP Reps Candidate noted that, “This is not to say that I do not appreciate the demands of ASUU, but I am sure that when we have a govt in the country, the demands will be addressed.”

“More so that the strike NO even KONSAN those in this Buhari’s APC government because their children are either in universities abroad or private universities in Nigeria.

“Thank you as you consider this my plea and call of the strike.”

