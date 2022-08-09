By Emmanuel Okogba

With a switch to his previous club, RB Leipzig, barely completed, Timo Werner is already hoping for a return to Stamford Bridge where he experienced a tough stint in his football career.

Werner finalized a permanent move back to Leipzig on Tuesday for around £25million after he completed a medical.

The Germany international’s departure brings to an end an uninspiring two years at the London club where he arrived for £47.5million in 2020.

‘Dear Blues, Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,’ the German forward wrote on social media. ‘I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.

‘At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my teammates, the coaches & staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club.

‘I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and challenging times!

‘We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I’m already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day!

‘See you soon, Timo.’

Werner’s haul of 34 goals in 45 matches in his final season at Leipzig made expectations high upon his arrival under Frank Lampard.

His first team involvement dropped under compatriot Thomas Tuchel who gave with a different approach to games following Lampard’s sack.

The 26-year-old scored 23 times in 89 games during his time at Chelsea.

RELATED NEWS