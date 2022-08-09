.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that he was fully incharge of his state, adding that nobody can hold meetings against him in Abuja and be successful.

Wike also vowed that anybody who despises the political capability of the state would be meted with the same treatment.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of the Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterlines junction) flyover performed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said the dynamics of contemporary politics has made it unpopular to just gift votes away without the assurance of derivable benefit for the people.

He said: “If you say Rivers State does not matter, Rivers State will tell you that you don’t also matter at the appropriate time. If you don’t like us, we will not like you. If you like us, we will like you.

“Nobody will use our votes for nothing. Our votes will matter and Rivers State must benefit from anybody that we are going to support.

“Politics now is no longer just vote for somebody, it is about what you will do for the people of Rivers State.”

He reemphasized that those who looted the treasury of the state would not be supported to become governor of Rivers State.

Wike said the state under his watch was up to date in payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, challenging those who were envious of his development strides to rather show what capacity they have by executing projects and invite renowned persons to inaugurate them.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who inaugurated the Orochiri-Worokwu (Waterlines) flyover, commended Wike for his strong commitment to the delivery of physical infrastructure in Rivers State.

Sanwo-Olu said though himself and Wike belong to different political persuasions, the invitation extended to him sends a very strong message that politicians and political leaders can come together across political and ideological divides for the good of the people.

He said: “I will like to specially commend my brother, Governor Wike, for his strong commitment to the delivery of physical infrastructure in Rivers State, a commitment that has been recognised by all and sundry, and which has earned him the appellation of ‘Mr. Projects’ within and outside Rivers State.

“Ultimately, we are all in governance to touch the lives of the people for good; to deliver to them the dividends of democracy. There is no doubt that Governor Wike has spent his last seven years focused on this, just as we have similarly been doing in Lagos.”

