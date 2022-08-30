.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed excitement over the judgement of the Appeal Court, Abuja, delivered on Monday, August 29th, 2022 in his favour.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislature of Nigeria in a Press Release personally signed by him said that; “Today, the Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja overturned the judgement of the Federal High Court that nullified my nomination as the validly elected gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State”.

“I am glad that the miscarriage of justice at the lower court has been effectively reversed, thus affirming my election, which was the product of a free, fair, and transparent gubernatorial primary on May 25, 2022.

First, I give ALL the glory to Almighty God for this judgement. “For the LORD is our judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our king; he will save us” (Isaiah 33:22). Truly, He is the God of righteousness and justice, and I am grateful to Him for the restoration of my mandate”, he added.

According to him also; “I respectfully salute the courage of the revered justices for standing firm on the side of truth and justice. It goes without saying that this judgment has boosted my faith and that of millions of Deltans in the judiciary as the last hope of the average citizen”.

“Let me also thank my family, numerous supporters, political associates, and well wishers who stood solidly behind me in this trying period. Your belief and confidence in me as well as your unswerving loyalty to my candidacy is truly humbling and gratifying.

I must stress that this victory is not personal; it is a victory for all of us in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State. In my book, there is no victor, no vanquished. It is an integral part of our democratic system for any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of any process to seek redress in the law court. Hence, I bear no grudge towards anyone, least of all, my brother, Olorogun David Edevbie who remains a strong leader in our party”, he stated.

He said that; “The challenge before us now as a party is to sustain and improve on the trajectory of growth of the current administration of our amiable, hardworking Governor, Senator, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. It is, therefore, incumbent on us all to put the past behind us, set aside our differences, close ranks, and forge ahead as one united, indivisible party because this is the surest way we can ensure landslide victory at all levels for the PDP in the 2023 general elections”.

The State PDP Governorship Candidate therefore appealed to all who may be disappointed by the outcome of the judgment to join hands with him in Advancing Delta under the M.O.R.E agenda, saying that; “God bless Delta State. God bless us all”.

RELATED NEWS