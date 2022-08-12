By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, in Cross River state , Prof. Sandy Onor has asserted that his focus when he enters office would be on capacity and competence as he would turn a blind eye to any form of ethicnicity.

He further noted that the 2023 elections should be about the capacity of the candidate to deliver and not about where the person comes from.

Sen. Onor who represents Central senatorial District at the National Assembly made the assertion during a town hall meeting of major stakeholders and leaders of support groups on Friday in Calabar.

The town Hall meeting with the theme: “Sustaining The Unification of Our Party Members In Furtherance To Building Back The Glory of Our State and Nigeria Through Atiku Abubakar and Prof. Sandy Onor” , organised by Wanboneh Support Group in collaboration with Movement for Better Nigeria.

Onor who debunked the false insinuation that “zoning” arrangement for the governorship seat existed in the state, hinted that the arrangement that had existed was that of ceding.

He stressed that Cross River was at the verge of collapse and needed someone with the capacity to galvanize things for the better adding that where the person comes from was inconsequential.

His words :”Our State is experiencing dislocation and needs the best person to run it. What is needed is for someone who has the capacity to do so.

“We must soar beyond ethnicity; I believe in the oneness of our state. Where we are as a state today is to move beyond ethnicity and look for capacity.

“In the history of Cross River, no one ethnic group is superior to the other, why are people trying to divide us. Let’s promote our commonality and not the few things that divides us.Calabar is one city that is home to three ethnic groups and they have lived in peace.

“Ethnicity doesn’t help anybody, let us all come together for the rescue of our state, Cross River must soar beyond Ethnicity to grow, our oneness is superior

“Every ethnic group in Cross River is entitled to the governorship.The back to South Agenda was a good cause , but it was not because they love the south either it was for individual interest.

“We need to move beyond ethnicity and talk about capacity , we need someone who can galvanize things ,once you are smart and have capacity I will work with you as long as you can add value .

“You will not hear about ethnicity in my adminstration ,my ethnicity doesn’t matter , but it doesn’t stop me from respecting , recognizing others. We are a peaceful people , we should promote our commonalities not the few things that divide us,” he said .

Speaking further , the PDP governorship candidate said that youths and women will play a prominent part of his administration if he emerge the governor in 2023.

He stressed that he believed in the capacity of the youths to deliver when entrusted with position.

“I believe in youths and women and I made a 41 year old woman my deputy. When I become the governor.

“Donald , Liyel all worked with people with capacity and competence , that was what distinguished their administrations from the rest.

“I have confident in young people holding position. So, it is going to be your government,” he said.

He noted that the youths need to be empowered in such a way that it the empowerment would outlived the government in power.

Onor maintained that the Nigerians need to be practical about the current realities adding that everyone needs to go back to the farms.

“We need to be practical to ourselves. The way the country is today, we need to find something doing, we need to go back to the land; farming is the way to go,” Onor emphasized.

