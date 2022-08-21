…Secondus, Maeba, others speak from Abuja

…’what has uplifted him politically is about to consume him’

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Some Rivers state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, who have differences with Governor Nyesom Wike over 2023 elections, now avoid visit or stay in Rivers as the governor deploys rage over perceived political enemies.

In guise of sustaining prevailing peace and security in Rivers, Wike in the last one week has ordered police closure and occupation of two hospitality centers and a fuel retail outlet, all belonging to estranged allies who have deserted him and shifted allegiance to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The day after, the owner of the shut fuel station, Mega Tools Filling Station, Chinyere Igwe, a serving House of Reps member, was declared wanted by Governor Wike for alleged dealing on illegal petroleum products, an allegation the suspect has denied, accusing Wike of political victimisation.

The governor declaring his fury on the perceived Rivers PDP rebels Friday, ordered Police arrest of Hon Igwe made it clear that any party ally who has benefitted from his administration and now wants to align with his political enemies to run him down would not escape his wrath.

“If anybody fights our system, we will fight the person back. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow, you shift to our enemy, we will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemies and finish you first,” he declared.

He had further warned, “Anyone who cares to listen, whether you’re in PDP, APC, you’re in SDP, you’re in Accord or any other party, if I catch you trying to breach the security in this state, you’ll go in for it.

“I will not allow anybody to destabilise this state. We have suffered insecurity and God has helped us together with security agencies to maintain peace. For me, whether it is true or not, I must make sure that I take action.”

Since the Governor invoked his fury against the estranged allies, many have gone out of public focus, declining response on the development.

Along with those who dare talk back at the governor, virtually all Wike’s perceived Rivers PDP rebels have relocated to Abuja, aligned with party presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The dissidents, allegedly headed by former Deputy Reps Speaker, Chief Austin Opara, include Sen Lee Maeba and former Governor Celestine Omehia.

The target rebels also include Jones Ogbonda, former Rivers Assembly member, Ikechi Chinda, former PDP Chairman, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and wanted Hon Chinyere whose business premises have already been sealed in the orders of Wike.

Reacting to the development, a top Rivers PDP source told Vanguard, “There is nothing new in what is happening and the rebels. That has always been his style. He deploys carrot and stick to enforce loyalty and rewards those who bow to his supremacy.

“Once that fails, he goes punitive, going any length to hound down a rebel. But in this instance, he is beginning to bite more than he can chew. He is already played out at the center of the party, now he wants to create enemies in his home. The politics of bullying and extreme intimidation that has sprang him to power and fortune is about to consume him.”

Why Wike is after us – Maeba

On the show of supremacy over Rivers PDP and the offensive against them, Lee Maeba said, “The governor was talking as if superhuman. When you apportion so much right to yourself, then you are superhuman. Austin Opara was Deputy Speaker of Reps when Atiku Abubakar was the Vice President.

“They attended caucus meeting together and National Economic Council Meeting. So, does it mean that Austin Opara, who has been friends with Atiku for over 20 years ago, will now start to beg Wike to go and see Atiku?

“I met Atiku first in 1992 in Jos for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) campaigns. We started working together in 2003 when I became senator. That time where was he (Wike)? When Austin Opara was working with Atiku, holding meetings, Wike was struggling to come into limelight.”

Uche Secondus who Wike helped become party chairman and later spearheaded his ouster said, “Wike, you cannot crush anybody, I cannot fight or join issues with you, only God can crush. No condition is permanent and nobody can become Governor of a state or President of this country forever”.

