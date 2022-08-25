By Ezra Ukanwa

ONDO State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, disclosed his next career alternative after leaving office in 2023, is to become a global christian musician.

The governor said this when he presented his remark, during the Deeper Life Bible Church Global Crusade, with the theme: ‘Triumphant Power’, in Ondo state.

According to him, thank God that I was able to listen to a great evangelist from America. He evangelised with music and when I listened to him, I was so convinced that God, sparing my life, as I leave Ondo state as governor, I will master my piano the most and I will be one of the crusaders in a manner he has done on his own.

“I love to sing a lot and I have enjoyed the Ondo Battalion choir. When they were trooping out, I said to the SSG who sat beside me that these are a whole group of people that I couldn’t have despised them more than the Ondo battalion choir.

“They sang so well and I enjoyed myself and I am so sure that your presence here today, you will not go today without having a solution to the problems that you have brought.

The governor further stated that his emergence as Governor in the 2019 gubernatorial election was purely a miracle, without human and financial efforts

He said: “All of us know who the son of righteousness is, I can not preach to you but I can only say that I am a strong believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and I have said over and over, those of us who are in Ondo state, the sunshine state, that I am a miracle child and I confess it and I have said to people that my first election here was a miracle. If you don’t believe in miracles, you will not be able to believe in my success at that election.

“My success at that election was a miracle, a miracle that God decided to do on his own. We did it without the support of anybody except Christ that stood by us. So, there is no way I will hear of a great event like this happening in Ondo state that the good Lord has put me as your chief servant that I won’t be here to praise God. I am here not as a governor but as a son of God.”

RELATED NEWS