Tyson Fury

By Miftaudeen Raji

British professional boxer, Tyson Fury has signalled a likely return to the ring on Saturday, saying he will annihilate both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Fury made this known in a tirade of threats following Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua on Saturday

He shared an NSFW response on Instagram and Twitter claiming he would “annihilate” both fighters not long after the concluding the bout.

He said, “To be honest with you guys, after watching that, the both of them was s—-,” Fury exclaimed. “It was probably the [worst] heavyweight title fight I have ever seen. It was bull—-. Come on. I would annihilate both of them on the same night. F—ing s—-.”

Recalled that Usyk humbled Joshua in a grand rematch in Saudia Arabia to retain the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

Earlier, Fury had reaffirmed his plan to stay retired on Aug. 12.

The two-time world heavyweight champion said, “Get your f—ing checkbook out, because ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to stay forever.”

In the wake of this threat, the Gypsy King’s short-lived comeback attempt earlier this month could mean that Fury is not truly ready to hang up his gloves.

Fury had originally announced his retirement in April after beating Dillian Whyte.

After this announcement, Fury hinted at a trilogy fight with fellow Englishman Derek Chisora, but talks have since lost momentum.

Meanwhile, fans and pundits have continued to speculate on Fury’s in-ring future.

But, on Saturday, Usyk said he believes the sport hasn’t seen the last of his fellow undefeated heavyweight champion.

The Ukrainian Workld champion challenged Fury to face him in a long-awaited unification title fight in a post-fight interview.

According to ESPN, a possible fight could take place in December.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet,” Usyk said.

“I’m sure. I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. And if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all,” he added.

