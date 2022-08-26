By Elizabeth Osayande

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has built a home economics laboratory for Immaculate Heart Junior Secondary School, Maryland in Ikeja Lagos State, as part of efforts to mark 2022 international youth day.

The lab according to the Club President, Lion Anigbo Ikechukwu, was built and completely furnished to aid teaching and learning experience for both teachers and students.

His words: ” The project which started during the previous tenure could not be completed. We then decided to complete it this month in order to mark the international youth day commemoration”. He informed.

In his opening remark the district governor, Lion Olalekan Owolabi commended the club for the project.

“I am proud of the club members and her leadership for this mind-blowing project. You are truly amazing people “.

According to the vice principal, Immaculate Heart Junior Secondary School, Mr. Bakare Abolaji, the project would be a plus to boost the performance of the students.

“We have been agitating to have a laboratory like this since, but we know the government cannot do it all. We are very happy and we will use it to enhance the teaching and performance of our students.” Bakare stated.

The Charter President, Lion Andrew Amadasun, praised Ikeja Metro Lions club for embarking on the project which he noted would be of great value to the students.

He added that Lionism was all about how one can help the needy and less privileged in the society with resources put together as well as time and talent.

“Leadership is all about meeting people in their areas of needs. The government should put the people before themselves and serve the people first.” Amadasun submitted.

Meanwhile, the immediate past President, Lion Mustaph Sikiru, has expressed delight for the completion of the home economics laboratory to Immaculate Heart Junior Secondary School, Maryland, which he said started on his tenure.

