…Want quick implementation of UN’s opinion

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have raised concern over the safety of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

COSEYL demanded Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, saying that Abuja has become very unsafe for him in view of the growing terror attacks in the Federal Capital City.

The Igbo group expressed worry that Kanu could be a target of terror attack in Abuja where he is currently detained, and urged the Federal Government to release him to avoid plunging the nation into a tumoil in the eventuality of any harm coming on him.

CLOSELY in a statement by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, also demanded the immediate implementation of the United Nations Opinion requesting Kanu’s unconditional release.

The statement made available to Vanguard newspapers read in part:”There is serious attack in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani Jihadists where Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being kept.

“We call on the United Nations to mount more pressure on the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Kanu from DSS custody because the refusal of the FG to release him unconditionally from custody is inexplicable.

“The Federal Correctional facility, Kuje, Abuja was attacked by Fulani terrorists for over three hours and FG could not stop or respond to the terror attack.

“Abuja is under siege and no longer safe hence, the need to expedite action for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.

“A stitch in time they say saves nine. Now is the time to release Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody. Enough said!”

COSEYL described Nigeria’s reluctance to comply with the UN Opinion on Kanu as a letdown on the world body, and called on UN to take action.

“It is therefore, a big letdown on the United Nations and the international community for the Federal Government of Nigeria to disrespect the evidence-based Opinion of United Nations mandating the Nigerian Government to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally from detention.”

COSEYL expressed displeasure that the Federal Government has been reluctant to release Kanu, a freedom fighter but on the other hand, has constantly released terrorists and mass murderers.

RELATED NEWS