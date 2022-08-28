By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful actress, Ify Eze was moved to tears last Saturday, when her friends and colleagues showered her with love and affection after they organized a surprise birthday party in her honour.

The light-skinned actress was a year older on August 8, which she celebrated in Dubai. But returning home, Ify’s friends decided to throw a surprise birthday bash to celebrate her new age.

And it was an emotional moment for the actress,as her friends and colleagues sprayed her with bundles of naira notes while she hailed and cheered them on.

In an Instagram post, the actress said she never knew that she was loved that much by her friends and colleagues. “They showed me that my cry was worth millions. Thank you so much for showing me so much love,” she wrote on IG.

Ify is one of the promising faces that are taking the movie industry by storm. She has featured in many epic movies including “Game Of Royalty”, “The Kind Of Girl,” “Every Man Desires” and “Adanne.”

