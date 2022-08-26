From left: Olorogun Goodie Ibru and his wife, Chairman, Sheraton Hotels and Towers; Mr. Sam Egube, Lagos Commissioner for Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget; High Chief Lucky Oyakhere, National Co-ordinator, CREDAB Peoples Association (Cross Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa) and Engr. Isaac Emiyede, the Chairman of CREDAB during the maiden general Assembly of the association held in Lagos.

By Ephraim Oseji

Foremost businessman, Olorogun Goodie Ibru, has urged the people of the south south region, resident in Lagos state to unite and take advantage of opportunities that abound in Lagos for the betterment of their lives.

Olorogun Ibru made the call at the inaugural general assembly of CREDAB Peoples Association (coined from Cross Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa), a socio-cultural group for south-south people in Lagos

According to him, “Lagos is very strategic, the fifth largest economy in Africa, although some say it’s the third. Lagos is a place to be in because it has a wonderful economy and the development is enormous. In the south-south we have a lot of commonalities; we are endowed with natural resources, common culture, it is only natural that we get together and I am pleased we are able to get together.

“We can leverage on our number of six million people that is very significant. If we want to raise money today to help members of the south-south in Lagos State and we get a contribution of One thousand naira per head, we will have six billion naira. That will empower our people in Lagos State.”

Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, who also is the Board of Trustees, BOT Chairman revealed that the association was created about two years ago to give people of the South-South a platform to have a voice as well as gain empowerment opportunities abound.

Egube announced that the executives of the association had sought a partnership with Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA to log in over 150 registered members of the association for free in the Lagos Health Insurance scheme.

“Today, CREDAB is happy to announce to us that because of the importance to the health systems and healthcare to our people, CREDAB has partnered with LASHMA on ILERA EKO to offer free healthcare insurance to over 150 registered members,” he said.

He encouraged members of the association to tap into many of the programmes provided by the Lagos government like the LAGRIDE; empowerment schemes in the Ministries of Wealth Creation and Employment, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and, as well, in Agriculture.

Officials of Lagos State government who were present at the event include the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke; representatives of her counterparts in Agriculture, Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae and Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Director, Poverty Alleviation Department, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Salami who made presentations to enlighten CREDAB members on the numerous benefits of the State government empowerment initiatives.

In a welcome address earlier delivered by Chairman of CREDAB Peoples Association, Otunba Isaac Emiyede he listed the aims and objectives of CREDAB which include to foster regional integration, protect and promote the interest and welfare of our people, promote peace and unity among members State, to showcase their cultural heritage to the outside world and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of their members and to galvanise support and contribute meaningfully towards the government of the host state in attainment of its goals.

“We believe if our youths are gainfully engaged it will no doubt reduces the crime rate in our country. Therefore, we urge the government at all levels to set up deliberate policies and programs that would focus and engage the youth in meaningful ventures,” he stated.

Prominent personalities at the event were Professor Pat Utomi; Senior Pastor, Trinity Church, Pastor Ituah Igodalo, CREDAB National Coordinator, High Chief Lucky Oyakhere, Osu R’Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi and other frontline leaders of South-South origin in Lagos.

