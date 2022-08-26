By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has collaborated with the United States Agency International Development (USAID) to promote gender equality and empower women in their chosen careers.

The programme, 2022 DISCO for Women Conference with the theme: “Breaking the Glass Ceiling” was held in Ibadan on Thursday, attracted women folk from different walks of life, that converged at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IBEDC, Mr Kingsley Achife, said for a long period, the Nigerian Power industry has been seen as the domain of the male gender hence the terminologies such as Linesmen, Draftsmen among others.

Achife, an engineer who was represented by Mr Iranola Ayodeji, the Chief Business Transformation and Strategy Officer, IBEDC said, the company had changed the narrative by being the first Disco to adopt more gender friendly nomenclatures such as lines worker and hope other Discos will follow suit.

“It is in view of this that IBEDC partnered with USAID to push the engendering agenda across the power sector in Nigeria and beyond.

“IBEDC have even formed a team of employees, nicknamed MANBASSADORS and trained by USAID, to engage the male and female gender from all walks of life to embrace the concept of Gender Equality and yours truly has been appointed as the MenEngage Champion.”

“Furthermore, IBEDC has plans to improve the gender mix for female employees to at least 20 per cent in the short term and then scale up as time goes by,” Achife said

He noted that statistics had shown that, on average, women in leadership roles perform better than their male counterparts in strategic decision making.

“The gut feeling and instinct that women are known for cannot be overshadowed by cold hard facts and figures that male managers tend to base their decision on,” the MD said.

Also, Mrs Patricia Akinlotan, Executive Director, EZ 37 Solution Ltd and guest speaker at the event said the conference was about women equality and empowering women to rise above the limitations placed on themselves.

“Everything starts with you and if you remove the glass ceiling on your mind, you clear all obstacles and you have intentional focus, then you see what others are not seeing.

You can have access to information because we live in a digital age and information is power,” she said.

Akinlotan, who is also a member of the Board, International Coaching Federation, Nigeria chapter enjoined the government to prioritise education for women “because if you educate a woman you train a generation”.

A 14 year old Aline Shahimi, a gender equality advocate said: “change starts from the house. If you want to equate a society, where we are developed and men and women are valued equally, then you must start from the home.”

In her remarks, Ms Ehi Obaseki, Chief Human Resources officer, IBEDC said: “gender equality has come to stay and there is the need to change our thinking, the gender stereotypes.”

“Women need to be more visible and step up to apply for jobs. When we put out a job advert, we noticed men are quicker to apply than women, who have other considerations.”

“Women need to break that glass ceiling, be visible and pursue our careers,” Obaseki said.

RELATED NEWS