By Gabriel Olawale

Over 10,000 film entries have been received from 117 countries of the world for the Ibadan Film Festival that will be held at The Bunkers, Ring Road Ibadan in September, 2022.

Entries were received in twelve different categories of the award which includes best short film, best cinematography, best screenplay, best actor (male), best sound design, best actor (female).

Other categories where entries were also received are best student film, best supporting actor (male), best production design, best supporting actor, best documentary and best feature film.

According to the convener, Usman Olarotimi Ogunlade; “ A panel of jury that comprises some of the most sought after film makers, scholars, film critics and enthusiasts have been constituted and are already working on judging the movies to have the best in all the twelve categories.

Ogunlade added that the idea of hosting the film festival is traceable to the film making history of Ibadan, Oyo state where the first television started from.

“Ibadan is the Origin of film making and as indigenes, we felt we should bring this home having been in the industry for long and working closely with the giants in the Industry. It is important to create a platform for upcoming filmmakers to showcase their talents, filmmakers to brainstorm, network and discuss the future of the film industry.”

The Ibadan International Film festival ; endorsed by the state government, will bring different actors to further drive economic growth of the state.

You will recall the Team paid a courtesy visit to the Honorable Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Oyo State, Seun Fakorede who pledged the State Government’s unalloyed support.

Fakorede noted that the duty of the government is to create an enabling environment for youths to grow and the present government is ready to support the youths with good initiative. “Film making started from here and such an initiative should fly and be given support. We therefore assure you of the State Government’s unalloyed support through this Ministry” he added

Giving out information about the film festival, Ojobaro Babatunde, The Festival Director said the festival is a 3-day event that will be held from 22nd – 24th September 2022 at the state capital. The event according to Ojobaro is aimed at bringing on board the movers and shakers of the filmmaking industry.

“We want to create opportunities for growing film makers and creatives with the Film Workshops,, brainstorming session, networking and of course film screening which will have Festivalias review films from all over the world .

“The film festival will also feature three legendary filmmakers/actors into the Ibadan international film festival hall of fame and Award Presentations for the twelve categories. Other activities lined up for the festival are Art Hang Out, film screenings, film workshops in cinematography, producing and acting, Sound Design, Production Design, Business of Film/TV and post production.”

