By Efosa Taiwo

A Kannywood actress, Safiyya Yusuf, also known as Safara’u Kwaa Casain, says that she suspects some of her friends and close associates are behind the release of her nude video that went viral on social media.

Safara’u said this while speaking with BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

The actress turned singer who has been suspended from the popular Arewa24 movie series said she had never sent any of her nude pictures or videos to anybody, debunking rumours that she is a lesbian.

She said that the video was captured by her but not meant to be shared with or by anyone.

She said, “70 per cent of ladies nowadays have such types of videos on their phones. It is just done for fun, not to go on social media and many ladies do that. I can’t specifically say the person that released the video, but all I know is that it must be among my friends and associates that used to take my phone. Because I used to give them my phone.

“I was deeply shocked when I saw the video and how it went viral all over the world. In fact, when I received the news I could not stand on my feet. I experienced a lot of challenges, people were mocking me. There was a time that someone even stoned me, all because of that video. I had to spend three months indoors without going near the gate of our house.”

Safara’u added that she was on the verge of deactivating her social media accounts over the influx of insults she recieved from people but for advice from parents and relative to see the incident as destiny.

The actress came to the limelight in the Kannywood industry when she was featured in a role in the popular Kwana Casa’in series before was relieved from the role following the leak of her viral nude video, an incident that generated controversy in the film industry.

RELATED NEWS