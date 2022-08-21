By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Jaywise solidified his place in the music scene in 2021 with his body of work, “Sound of God” with the lead single ‘Billionaire’ topping charts and radio stations across the country.

Jaywise, whose real name is Ezerioha Francis Izuchukwu, is a graduate of the Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri .

Speaking about how much support he got from his parents to pursue music from a young age, he disclosed that he hasn’t always had the support of his parents on his music journey but hasn’t let that stop him.

When asked about his sound at a recent interview, he described his sound as “Afrochestra”.

“I want people to listen to my sound and be reminded that they are not alone in it. I want my music to be relatable. I want to touch and inspire lives with my sound even beyond the shores of Africa,” he said.

Since his last release in 2021, Jaywise has been quiet but for good reasons.

“I have been in the studio, working on a couple of projects and my fans and good music lovers can rest, knowing I will deliver on my next release.”

Although he didn’t give a date for the release, He assured it would not exceed this year.

