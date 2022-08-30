Fast rising Nigerian artist, Kay Milli, who is already creating a lot of buzz across the Nigerian music airwaves has revealed that he sees himself as of the pioneers of the Afrobeat Industry representing Nigeria in the global world.

Kay Milli stated this in an interview with Vanguard recently while revealing his future plans in the music industry.

The afrobeat star has carved a niche for himself as someone who is driven by the passion to succeed in the Music industry.

Kay Milli, a law student at the University of Lagos, UNILAG hails from Delta State and spent most of his formative years starting music at a very young age.

He fuses a blend of modern Afrobeat drums, electronic sounds and the ever-soothing vibrant strings of the guitar and low-key piano chords in his songs.

Born Shalom Ejiroghene Kekeke is a creative songwriter who is passionate about music and promoting the rich African rhythm through creative sounds and inspiring messages.

Excerpt:

Your full name and stage name, state of origin?

My name is Shalom Ejiroghene Kekeke and my stage name is Kay Milli, I hail from the south side of Nigeria (Delta State), born and brought up in the city of Warri.

At what stage did you start loving music? What inspires your lyrics?

To be honest, I grew up in a very Godly home with my dad being a pastor and all that so I was always in tune with music, especially gospel music, I wasn’t able to listen to circular music but anytime I’m out of the house I do listen to them and when I’m back home I do remix what I’ve heard outside, so fast forward to when I was in boarding school that was where I wrote my first song and performed it back in school and I fell in love with music instantly, I was 13 at the time.

My lyrics come from anything I’m going through in my life at the moment and stories my friends tell me about their situation and all that, music is my happy place and I feel most alive when I’m in the studio.

When did you record your first track? how many tracks have you recorded and are they accessible to your fans?

I record my first track when I was 13 and from then I’ve recorded over 80 songs, some files have been lost and I have some in the vault waiting for the right time to drop some heat. I have a song out now titled ‘Rabba’ and it’s out on all platforms, it was produced by a talented upcoming producer named Preest.

Have you performed to a live audience before? How do you handle pressure from female fans during live stage performances?

Yeah, I’ve performed at a live audience a couple of times from my early days back in Warri Delta State and here in Lagos also, at first I was always nervous and just do my thing and dip but as I grew older and I had to learn how to face the crowd and vibe with the audience in my own way.

I’ve never had guidance in my musical journey, everything I’ve done and my growth I’ve taught myself everything and I learn from my mistakes to become a better person. Having female supporters is always a wonderful thing but I tend to handle it really well and keep a balance in everything I’ve, to be honest, it’s not easy but I do try.

Have you ever been sexually harassed on stage or as a fine boy?

I love all my female supporters but I’ve just had one situation while performing back in Warri where she was trying to force a dance from me and even going as far as wanting a kiss, that has been my only situation but I know as I gain more recognition I will experience more situation of passionate female supporters but at the end of the day I love every one of them and thank them all for supporting me all the way.

Which superstar artiste would you like to collab with in Nigeria?

The list is endless, to be honest, but I’m down to work with anyone because there is beauty in collaboration and it’s always beautiful and fun, but if I should give a list, Wizkid, Burna, Olamide, Rema, Fave, Tems, Amarrae, Davido, Fireboy, Omah lay, Blaqbones, Arya star, Mayorkun, BNXN (Buju) and a lot more here in Nigeria but internationally I will say Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, summer walker, Jorja Smith, Sza the list is endless.

What are your challenges as fast-rising artiste?

The challenges are endless because there isn’t a lot of support in the Nigerian music industry and not a lot of young talents are discovered except if you have the opportunity and grace also, but I will say money is one of the biggest challenges because if you got funds there is a lot you can do to get your music to the next level.

Another challenge is getting people to work with you because you are not so recognized they think you have nothing to offer and it tends to be depressing because there will be days that you feel like giving up and you just break down mentally and cry but I just keep on going and work on my sound because I know I will be at the too soon. I started from begging to perform back in Warri to my name being on the headline list but here in Lagos I’m a whole new artist and changing my stage name from Sirkay to Kay Milli, distribution reasons are another factor, so I’m going through a whole new rebranding process.

Where do you see yourself in the Afrobeats industry in the next 5 years?

In the next 5 years, I see myself as one of the pioneers of the Afrobeat industry and representing my country, taking afrobeat to the next level as it’s supposed by the grace of God and hard work I will achieve all.