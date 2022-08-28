By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

BBNaija Level up housemate, Amaka has stated that she regrets the merging of Level 1 and Level 2 housemates because it has caused a lot of drama and commotions in the house.

During a conversation with Doyin on Saturday, the former Level 2 housemate said she regrets the merger because there’s always drama and quarrels in the house.

She said, “I was also looking forward to it but now there’s nothing else and I’m bored”

“I regret the merging of housemates. The drama in this house is too much, There’s nothing subtle about talking in this house”

Recall that from the start of the reality show, housemates were shared into two Level 1 and Level 2.

However, the game changed after the eviction of Ilebaye, Khalid, Cyph, Kess, Pharmsavi.

Biggie announced the levels’ cancellation and instructed the housemates to move into the bigger house, where each person is now expected to fight for their place in the game.

