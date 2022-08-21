By Kennedy Mbele

Chairman, HEDA Resource Centre, Suraju Olanrewaju, was attacked by gunmen at his residence located in an estate with about 220 houses in Lagos, carting away everything they could lay their hands on, including one of his cars. In this interview, the development consultant and anti -corruption activist provides an insight into the episode and re-affirms his determination to continue his anti- corruption crusade undaunted. Excerpts:

We received with shock the news of the attack on you and your family. How did it happen?

I think we have to put what happened in context by going down memory lane and connecting it with some of the earlier developments. We have been involved in advocacy campaign for years. Our activities entail promotion of transparency, accountability and good governance in Nigeria. It also involves engaging significantly exposed persons both in and out of government and also some powerful/influential people within the country. We even have previous unsavory engagements with some government officials. For instance we said one particular official should not be appointed by President Buhari based on allegations leveled against him. But, more importantly, was his alleged involvement in a deal where Nigeria had lost over $1billion due to alleged sabotage of the country by people who were entrusted to act on her behalf in negotiating that deal. My organization, Human and Environmental Developments Agenda, popularly known as HEDA Resource Center, was trying to ensure justice for the country and also have some of the looted funds recovered. Good enough, we got some; over $70m (about N30. 6billion when exchanged to local currency) which was repatriated to Nigeria. Meanwhile, that is a far cry from the total amount at stake. Our involvement in the matter led to some government officials going after me and dragging me to court. But because we have always operated within the ambit of the law, and the fact that we always verify our facts before making them public or engaging in any issue, the matter was withdrawn after we exposed the fallacies and the unprofessional conducts associated with the action. That is what I believe led to the invasion of my family and house.

Can you share with us how this happened?

On March 28, this year, at about 2.00am, about five heavily armed men invaded my house, after cutting the security wires on top of my fence and the burglary proof leading to my living room with an industrial cutter, to attack my wife, my two daughters and sister in-law, carting away all my electronics gadget, lap top, ipad, several documents and office bag. Indeed, everything they could lay their hands on. I live in an estate with about 220 houses and we are three families occupying one of the buildings. Our attackers came straight into my own apartment only, without even looking at the other two apartments that I share the same compound with. They also escaped with one of my cars. I was assaulted, they tied me down. They were acting on instruction and information but something told them that I was innocent of all the allegations leveled against me. That was how we narrowly escaped what would have been an assassination.

Did you report the attack to the police and has any arrest been made?

Yes, I reported it officially to the police through the Office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and provided them with certain information. I also had the phones they took away tracked but it was discovered that one of them that was put to use was eventually turned off. As of today, no arrest has been made and no progress report on that.

What do you think is responsible for the police inaction on your report?

Well, I think the police will be in a better position to explain that but I take it as one of those things that can be attributed to lack of capacity to deliver because, when some of them are connected to high profile personalities persons, you can be assured that there won’t be any result from the police. Unfortunately, the attempt to criminally drag my organization and I to court, the police were heavily involved at the IGP Monitoring Unit. There were really many reasons to conclude that the police will have the partiality expected to deal with a case like this.

What effect does this incident have on your role in the anti-corruption crusade?

This did not happen under previous administration. I have never been attacked before. There are so many formal and informal influences going on in government agencies and individuals constituting a heavy threat to the advocacy for a better Nigeria but we will not like to be taken for granted. Our belief is that everything will be alright when we have reasonable people in office, leaders that operate within the ambit of the rule of law. It is also obvious that these characters find some points of convergence when it comes to defending their community of looters and enemies of state. It is not about political parties, but about class and that tells us in the civil society, especially those in the media, that there is need to find new solidarity for us to be able to deal with the issues. One of the things we have done is to remain undaunted, without giving in to threats, by ensuring that we continue with the advocacy and also make sure we rally our colleagues around to jointly work on our issues.

What effect did this issue have on your family?

Oh! Very devastating and I am sure that those behind it knew what they were going after. Before now, there have been several talks, several offers that had been rebuffed. For me, it is clear that their strategy of attacking me together with my family, instead of attacking only me in the office or elsewhere, was so that the family gets scared and intimidated and mount pressures to demand that we allow some of those issues go in the interest of security for one’s life and all that. But, the family is already adjusting to the reality.

What message do you have for government particularly with regards to police inaction on your report on assassination attempt?

Well, government office is just like barracks which remains at a location while soldiers go and come. Government has tenure and the reality is that this one is expiring very soon. But, like I said, due to our consistent involvement, the Federal Government recovered over $70milion out of which we didn’t get a dime. Also, we didn’t get a dime from government for what we have been doing for the past eight years. We never requested for anything because we wouldn’t have even taken any offer. This is the best thing any individual or organisation can do for government. So, whereas government is getting money, it is also getting the credit for some of those things we do. Unfortunately, it lacks protection for people who are doing the little they can for the country to be better. We are not doing it for government but for our country, Nigeria. So, we are not under any illusion that we are doing it for government and it is one government that caused the havoc. In fact, there is nothing that suggests that the current government would not also be responsible for some of the atrocities that may be opened in the future. So, we are doing it for our country and really look forward to doing more because, ultimately, a government that is failing to protect the civil societies and the media advocating for good governance and development cannot succeed in intimidating them. It can only achieve some of its purposes for some time but, definitely, like all others that have collapsed in the past, it will also come to that.

Friends and relatives must have been advising you after the attack. What do they say and what is your decision?

Some asked me to leave the country. Others suggested that I relocate to another part of the country and so on. But my decision is that there are more things to be done, so, I will not run away.

What other information would you like to share with us, generally?

I want all of us as citizens to realize that this is our country, no matter the government or political party we have in place. As I said earlier, two things are constant in their mind: personal interest and class solidarity. If the country is going to burn or collapse, they don’t care, provided they have their way. So, for us as citizens or stakeholders without plan B, dual citizenship or what it takes to fly out of the country, if things go wrong, it is imperative that we hold them responsible by continuously demanding accountability and transparency, good governance as well as exposing their atrocities at the slightest opportunity. We should not in any way or at any time lose hope or concede to their threat.

