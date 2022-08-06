By Esther Onyegbula

A 34-year-old serial thief, Ezenagu, who is currently being investigated by policemen attached to Surulere Division, Lagos State Command, has revealed that he lures, drugs and robs women that go on blind dates with him.

Ifeanyi of no fixed address disclosed that since he ventured into this crime, he had robbed over 30 women.

According to him, “I lure the women to different hotels, drug and rob them clean.”

However, he met his Waterloo recently after robbing six women of their belongings worth N2,368,000, using the same method.

He lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks. The slept from 7p.m. until 1a.m., during which he made off with the women’s properties: three iPhones 12, two iPhones 11 Pro Max, one iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch, and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000.

The suspect was arrested after detectives attached to Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command received reports of his crimes.

Confirming the arrest, Superintendent Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect has no fixed address, but lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them.

He added: “While the stolen items have all been recovered before he could dispose of them, investigation is on to apprehend receivers of stolen items he works with.

“Suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, assures all residents of Lagos that the command will continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality in the Centre of Excellence.

“He equally enjoins Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies.”

