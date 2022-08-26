Rita Okoye

Rising actress, Tierny Olalere is a role interpreter who is determined to make her mark in Nollywood. The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology graduate has featured in movies like ‘Mystic Birth’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Knock Knock’, ‘Isemi’, and a host of others.

On the role she looks forward to playing, the beautiful actress said:” I look forward to playing the role of a tout, a fighter. Basically roles that will either make me change my look, my body, stretch me mentally and lot’s more. I am open to playing such roles”.

Recounting the challenges she experienced when she started out in the movie industry, Olalere stated: “One of the biggest challenges I faced early on in my cater was me not being familiar enough with the kind of industry. I also had issues with funding. You know money plays a vital role in the actualization of one’s dreams. Those were the major challenges”.

Going down memory lane, the fashionable actress said she has always wanted to be an actress.

According to her:” Yes have always wanted to act. I enjoy writing fictional stories and I act them out when I’m alone.” The passionate thespian noted that her acting talent was groomed as a child in church. “I started acting on stage in church. It started from the children’s choir,” Olalere revealed.

Not ready to rest on her oars, the versatile role interpreter said her forthcoming high school series, Just Like The Star(JLTS), challenged and stretched her.

“I have never had a challenging role yet, because everything I have acted are still in my comfort zone. I have only been challenged as a producer for my new high school anticipated series titled JLTS (Just Like The Stars). It really challenged and stretched me “.

