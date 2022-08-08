Hospitality and entertainment industry i fast rising industry. While hospitality is more thing in areas of hotels, tourist attractions, motels etc, the entertainment industry is more seen in areas of the movie, music, dance and a whole lot of others. The entertainment industry has become so much recognised in Nigeria and even in international countries.

In Nigeria, you can’t arguably posit that there is yet a distinct in the entertainment and hospitality industry in there operations and functioning, synergizing would do alot of good to the country as both can leverage on each other in increasing productivity, profitability and patronage even from people outside of Nigeria more than its getting currently.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel Johnson who recently won an award at Nigeria Entertainment and Hospitality industry Summit held in Ebonyi State Nigeria has pledged his constant and unalloyed supports to the hospitality and entertainment industry.

In his words “Entertainment and hospitality sector should be adequately supported because it can help the economy of Nigeria to grow more. “

The entertainment industry has grown so much in recent times, constantly getting patronage from foreign countries and gaining awards and recognition around the globe.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel believes that if both industry can synergise and continue getting support from Nigerians as he has decided to do, then the country economy will benefit so much.

He said “Even though the Nigeria government has in recent time given grants and intervention funds to the entertainment industry leading to improved video quality that it is still wise for everyone and the government to keep supporting these industries because it holds so much prospect to boast the economy of Nigeria. “

Entertainment and Hospitality industry can contribute more than it is doing currently to the economy growth of Nigeria; it will even do more if there is synergy between these industry. Aside government, individual should keep supporting these industries for maximum impact.

