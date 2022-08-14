.

By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has pronounced special anointing into the lives of people who belief in the supernatural power of God as the Church 70th Convention entered Day 6.

Speaking during the evening session tagged, “Perfect Anointing” Adeboye said that anointing is a very powerful thing that does quite a lot of things for the anointed.

“Anointing announces the presence of the anointed, it advertises the anointed. It’s in impossible to destroy the anointed. You can’t break him into pieces, you can’t choke him. I decree in the name that is above every other name, that after today’s anointing, when you arrive in a City, they will know that miracles have come.”

Adeboye who recalled one of his trips abroad, said that several years ago, when he went to London to prepare Sunday school booklet and intended to spend some days quietly, he didn’t want the members to know that he had come.

“So, I can be alone and I’ll be able to do a lot of work before they begin to discover my presence. Within hours of my arriving, the telephone rang, it was a landline. Haha, I didn’t tell anybody I was coming, I picked the phone and it was one of my children, Daddy you’re welcome, who told you I was coming? And she said, when we woke up this morning, the temperature was 6 degrees, within two hours it had climbed to 20 and I guess my Daddy must be in town. Only you can come to town and this would happen.

“After tonight’s anointing, anyone who tries to destroy you, will destroy himself. From now on, when you arrive in a city, they will know you have come. When the people heard that Samson was in town, they shut the gate of the city against him, they say he’s too powerful to be attacked at night, let’s wait till the morning. By the time they woke up, they discovered that the gate of the city had been pulled down by Samson. After tonight’s anointing, anyone who is trying to keep you locked up, he is in for a surprise.

“Like I told some of you before, we are at war and to win this war you’re not going to need an AK -47, all you need will be anointing and the jaw bone of a cow, as the Lord lives, you’ll be victorious. After tonight’s anointing, all the enemies from your father’s and mother’s side, enemies that you don’t know could be enemies, they’ll be put to shame. And the enemy without, if they don’t repent, they’ll just lose their lives.”

RELATED NEWS