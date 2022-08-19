It was all shades of Glamour and Joy last Saturday, August 13 as Powerhouse Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her Husband, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, tied the knot in a church ceremony.

The white wedding also held in Port-Harcourt had friends, family, colleagues, and celebrities such as Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Moses Bliss, Waje, Joe Praize, Pita Sings, and Many Others in attendance.

Mercy shared a video highlight of the most talked about wedding celebration on her Instagram page on Friday, stating that she’s so blessed to be married to her Pastor husband.

She wrote, “We still can’t get over this day. The joy that exudes our heart is beyond measure. I am so blessed to be your wife @theofficialblessed…..”.

Watch video below:

