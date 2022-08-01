Says many Nigerians not sure of next meal

By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has decried the high level of hunger and economic hardship in the country, regretting the starvation has become one of the major legacies of the All Progressive Congress, APC-led Federal Government.

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, made the remark during the monthly distribution of N5000 stipends to indigent windows and the economically -challenged locals in Arochukwu ancient kingdom, Abia State, by a charitable organization, J &T Foundation.

He said that hardship had become so excruciating in the country that not too many families were sure of the next meal any longer.

According to him, the menacing activities of herdsmen which have displaced so many farmers and agrarian communities in the country pose grave threat to food security of Nigeria.

Senator Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senate, regretted that Nigeria’s economy had nosedived almost irretrievably under the watch of APC due to misgovernance and lack of coordination.

He, however, encouraged the people not to dispair but to join the on-going efforts to rescue and rebuild Nigeria by helping to vote out APC in 2023.

Ohuabunwa who donated N500,000 to the Foundation for the monthly humanitarian gesture, pledged a monthly commitment of N200,000, promising to increase it to N500,000 monthly if he returns to power as Senator in 2023.

Earlier in a remark, President of the Foundation, Dr Jacob Nwosu, said that the gesture was borne out of his passion to give succour to the poor.

He urged the over 800 beneficiaries not to be sorrowful but repose confidence in God for their sustenance.

