Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution, NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Amugo(l) , presenting vehicle stickers to the Chief Operation Officer, Cross Country, Chief Emmanuel Cole,(r) and other management staff of Cross Country.

By Evelyn Usman

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP has lamented the plights of Nigerian youths in the hands of human traffickers , both within and outside the country, calling on an all inclusive partnership to stem the tide.

To achieve its mandate, the agency has begun an anti human trafficking project with transport companies in Nigeria.

A delegation led by the agency’s Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution Department ,Ijeoma Amugo, weekend, visited Cross Country Transport Company in Yaba, Lagos, to sensitise its management on the consequences of human trafficking to victims in particular and the nation in general.

Amugo, in an emotional laden tone, disclosed that majority of victims who were youths , were exploited , with some of them forced into prostitution or had their organs harvested.

Noting that some of the suspects used road transport to convey victims from one end of the country to another and beyond Nigeria, she explained that “ We deemed it fit to come because we believe that our collaboration with cross Country is one that should be explored to stem the tide of human trafficking.

“This is because we realize that most of the time, transport companies are actually the first responders because some of these victims and suspects use transport services.

“ With this partnership, drivers will be taught on the signs to look out for when they see a victim and offer help. These able young men and women are taken out of our shores of Nigeria, while some are trafficked here in Nigeria .

“When they are supposed to use their youths to benefit our country, somebody else is exploiting them either sexually, through labour or even harvesting their organs. These are the heinous crimes going on inside and outside the country”..

On his part, the Chief Operation Officer, Cross Country Transport, Chief Emmanuel Cole , applauded NAPTIP’s efforts in the fight against human trafficking and pledged his company’s readiness to partner with the agency.

Cole said, “It is imperative we give our maximum cooperation to ensure that the aims and objectives of setting up NAPTIP are achieved. And that will be in the form of sensitising our drivers and public contacts to ensure they obey the rules and regulations set by NAPTIP.

” This campaign is important because the victim could be our children, brothers , sisters or relatives.

Therefore, we should always look out for signs of victims. Many times, when the passengers come in groups, there is a need for our drivers to look out for people who are not able to look up or talk to you , people who are very uncomfortable, who need to be prompted by those leading them. When we see these signs, we would know something is going on, and when drivers and contacts suspect something funny is going on, they will let us know at the management level “.

Though he noted that management of the company had been sensitising its drivers not to flaunt regulations of law enforcement agencies like the Customs and Immigration in other countries, he said with NAPTIP’s visit, the level of awareness had increased .

Stickers displaying the toll free lines were given to Cross Country to paste on its vehicles plying within and outside Nigeria..

Also, reflective jackets meant to be worn by the drivers and roll up banners which highlighted signs to look out for in victims , for prompt alert, we’re also given to management of the transport company to place in front of thier offices in Nigeria and West Africa.

