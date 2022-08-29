Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement on a season-long loan of English forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi to the Bundesliga club, Sky TV reported on Monday.

The report said that the deal does not include a purchase option and that the 21-year-old Hudson-Odoi was expected in Leverkusen for the mandatory medical later in the day.

The move had been in danger of collapsing due to a disagreement over these considerations.

Leverkusen wanted to include a buy-option and Chelsea not wanting to entertain losing Hudson-Odoi for good just yet.

Callum by way of his representatives, managed to convince Bayer to drop their demand for one and thus come to an agreement.

Sports director, Simon Rolfes had already hinted at the transfer when he said they wanted a new winger after Karim Bellarabi and Armine Adli injured themselves.

