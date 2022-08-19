By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, has disclosed that 69 captives have been released from kidnappers den in various forests across the State.

He explained, during an interview with reporters on Thursday that the feat was achieved by the combined efforts of security agencies and vigilantes who stormed dens of the bandits.

He said: “The State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed led the battle himself. He visited the affected areas and commiserated with the people as well as encouraged them to resist the kidnappers.

“So we mobilised ourselves, security personnel and vigilantes and stormed the forests, fearlessly and confronted the bandits, they fled but our men continued to advance towards them.

“The council chairmen reported to us that the total number of people abducted by the kidnappers is 69 and all of them were rescued. Many of them were brought and kept in Bauchi by their abductors. We have released them and allowed them to go to their respective homes and families,” he said.

The commissioner further said that the governor discussed with his Taraba and Plateau State counterparts in order to collaborate to intensify patrols along the routes followed by the bandits in their borders to frustrate their movements.

Nuhu Zaki who commended the vigilantes, security agencies and the affected communities said that sustained dislodgement of the bandits would bring a big relief to people that have been terrorized by the bandits.

Governor Mohammed had gone round to assess activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements ravaging the state which necessitated a directive to security agencies to go after them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

