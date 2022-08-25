By Efe Onodjae

The Principal, Maple Canadian College (MCC), Tinuade Olufolabi, has said the school is proud of the excellent academic performance of the students which has earned them scholarships worth over $1.5 million in the 2021/2022 session.



In a statement made available to Vanguard Learning in Lagos, Olufolabi said the school also recorded 100 percent admission success rate for post-secondary school applications for its graduating students into international universities and colleges.



“As we announce the over $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to our graduates by global institutions during the just concluded 2021–2022 academic year, Maple Canadian College celebrates beating the odds, “MCC in partnership with Rosedale Academy, Canada has found a way to wave the magic wand by providing a 10-month pathway programme to the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), a certificate awarded by the Ontario Ministry of Education, Canada.



“Our campus is located in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria (Lekki), where we have put in place excellent and modern facilities required for learning, growth, and preparing students for the demanding life of international schooling.”



The statement added that the school offers a grade 12 Canadian curriculum programme that successfully combines the experience of on-site Canadian-trained course instructors and the top-notch Learning Management System (LMS).



According to the Principal, the programme has helped our graduates gain admission and scholarships into higher institutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries.



“We are proud of our 100% admission success rate for post-secondary applications for our graduating students into international universities and colleges as well as over 90% of our graduates who got scholarships totaling more than $1.5 million in the just concluded academic session.



“Every caring parent’s ambition is to provide their child with world-class education. Are they between the ages of 14 and 17, the opportunities are limitless,” she said

