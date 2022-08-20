When we talk about makeup, Vendajules Slay World is one of the biggest names in the Ghana entertainment and makeup industry. With a clear vision and passion for skincare that has never swayed, the founder Adaeze Maryprecious Atayobor says determination helped her build the beauty empire.

Atayobor began her career in 2014 offering makeup services and makeup classes, as well as selling luxury human hair and beauty products. But she quickly realized she needed to find a role with, as she describes, “greater purpose” by meeting up with standards.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t say I started on a smooth path but I am grateful for where I am today moving on,” she recalls. “As a Nigerian in Ghana, you are expected to meet up with some criteria before running a business, and we made sure to meet up with them. So far it’s been also amazing meeting with some of the best people in my field,” she says.

By sticking to her vision and business acumen, Tsai has built a beauty empire adored by the whole of Ghana. The celebrated makeup artist has built a brand for herself in the beauty industry with her hard work and dedication, having worked and rolled with many Ghanaian celebrities including; Yvonne Nelson, Zynell Zuh, Juliet Ibrahim, Efya, Selly Galley, Efia Odo, and Gloria Sarfo to mention few.

RELATED NEWS