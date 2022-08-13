This August, your favourite global forex broker OctaFX launched a new brand identity. The refreshing rebrand move is packed with possibilities and exciting gifts. This article takes you through how you can join the party as the first phase draws to a close.

On August 3, international forex broker OctaFX announced a new brand identity campaign themed the world can revolve around you. The customer-focused campaign has quickly transformed to become a conversation item on social media. Everyone wants to join the party.

What’s the catch? To celebrate the new identity and anniversary, OctaFX installed universe-themed experiential booths at three malls in Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja. You’ll find the booths at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, Palms Mall on Ring Road in Ibadan, and the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

The booths have been running since August 3. 1,500 merch items have been given to visitors who get to engage with OctaFX brand representatives on kick-starting forex trading journeys and have a chat with their favourite influencers. Famed influencers like Ozo, Officer Woos, Layi Wasabi, Mr. Macaroni, Cute Abiola, Tunde Onakoya, Jenni Frank, and Tacha have visited the booths so far.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. While OctaFX brand representatives help you with your first steps to beginning a successful forex trading career, you get to learn how to define goals and achieve them. It takes a couple of minutes to do this at the booths. 280+ goals have been documented on OctaFX goal boards installed at the booths so far. You can add yours too!

The OctaFX rebranding photo contest is another activity you should sign up for when visiting the OctaFX experiential booths at the malls between August 3 and 21. The rules are pretty simple: take a selfie in one of those booths, and post it on Instagram with a hashtag #octafxfocusedonyou to get a chance to win an iPhone 13.

There are still 10 iPhones to be won. Winners will be selected on the 23rd of August and announced on the 25th!

The need for speed

It’s only a matter of days before the OctaFX universe-themed booths ‘disappear’. If you are in Ibadan, you can still visit the booth until August 14. The booths will be closed in Lagos and Abuja on August 19 and August 21 respectively.

Guys, speed up the visits and join the anniversary party. OctaFX is focused on YOUR GOALS!

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improving the educational infrastructure, participating in short-notice relief projects, and supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises. In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award by Global Banking & Finance Review.

