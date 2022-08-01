Fast rising musician Mrakpor Thomas Ovie with the stage name Eli Marliq has shared his sojourn to the music world as a deed against his parent’s will.

The energetic musician, in an interview, acknowledged his resenting obligation to his parents’ approval as a desultory force that made him.

Eli Marliq started his musical career in churches as a rap singer who went to nearby churches to freestyle on the invitation.

According to him, his energy and enthusiasm peruse when singing in churches won him several awards.

“ I wasn’t born into music, but I used to rap in churches. I would go to nearby churches and freestyle. I won some awards rapping in church.”

He was born into a Christian family, and his religious affluence is a gateway to his unrivaled music discovery and synergy.

Despite his parent’s dis-contention, Marliq’s strong determination to become a musician was not distorted. He, however, chased his dream and designed a successful futuristic epoch of grounding his feet in the music industry.

“My parents were not happy, but I didn’t really care. I’ve always wanted to do music, and I didn’t let anything or nobody convince me otherwise.

With the struggles that emerge in reaching the top of Nigeria’s music industry, Marliq is keen to push forward and not quitting.

“There’s never a time I’ve ever thought of quitting music. Like I said, I’ve been building myself. A person who’s building doesn’t just abandon the project. I’m building.

As an upcoming artist, I have to try to find a balance between my music and my day-to-day responsibilities,” he added.

