By Lucky Oji

The day was far spent and some participants at the Extravagant Praise organised by Catholic Praise Concert (CPC) had started itching to leave the arena when Gift Christopher (alias Minister GUC), who was the star act, hit the stage.

The concert was held at Catholic Church of the Resurrection (CCoR), Magodo Estate, Lagos State.

In his well-cut cream suit and dark shirt, the ‘Obinigwe’ exponent brought the stage back to life, forcing the participants to encroach into the time for the movie night organised as part of the CCoR’s harvest thanksgiving.

With prayer, worship and praise, the Rivers State-born artiste used his popular songs, ‘All That Matters’, ‘God of Vengeance’, ‘Obinigwe’ and ‘Sound of Revival’ to keep the audience on the feet for about an hour, giving them enough for their time.

Minister GUC did not do it alone; other artistes also contributed to the event’s huge success. This was despite the relatively slow start of the concert, probably due to the sun.

The event, which used to hold overnight after the first edition in 2014, was returned to daytime, due to security concerns.

The Executive Producer/Project Director at CPC, Peter Egbumokei, said the concert turned out a huge success because of the goodwill he received from artistes, volunteers and equipment suppliers.

His words: “We have not started getting financial support. But we get a good measure of moral support. Artistes support by giving us huge discounts. Even the equipment providers and other people inspired by the Holy Spirit believe in what we are trying to do and give us great discounts. It’s really been extraordinary.

“This is akin to the miracle of Jesus feeding 5,000 persons and I am like that small boy who had five loaves and two fish. God still gives me the strength to do this. I am just one small engineer somewhere. What is here is bigger that me, my family and the whole of this community.”

The August 20 event was heralded by a holy Mass at CCoR, officiated by the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Bastos, who also led the opening prayer. Project Fame’s Benneth Ogbeiwi and television presenter, Stephanie Vincent-Otiono, later mounted the stage to anchor the concert.

Princess Abiola and Evelyn Igboka-Michael (Jesus Baby) came with their invocation and worship of the Almighty with Oriki (Yoruba praise poetry). Their highly emotional performance brought tears to some in the audience.

For a transition, Moses Audu, backed up by his producer, Ladi Abraham, Majemu and Kellar Thrillz rapped in English, Igbo and Yoruba.

As usual, Kellar Thrillz did not leave out its power dance with acrobatic displays, which kept the audience in awe.

Voice of Angels Choir, St. Jude Catholic Church, Mafoluku, led by Blessing Odoh had opened the floor with choral music before St. Cecilia Choir of St. Thomas More Chaplaincy, UNILAG led by Richmond Chilaka presented chorus medley.

To add spice to the concert, De Fix Crew came up with a dance drama depicting the power of Christ against evil forces that wanted to kill and destroy. In the drama, the individual efforts of two church leaders did not make much impact until a Catholic priest came, rosary in hand, and joined forces with them to defeat the evil forces. Energetic dance followed the drama.

Rev. Fr. Lawrence Adelana, a.k.a Fada Fuji, who had been a regular feature at CPC events, also gave good account of himself with his gospel fuji, after Desmond (Man of Praise) Unaegbu had performed.

