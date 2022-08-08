.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said residents of the state have fully come out of the trauma sustained from the 2020 EndSARS protest.

Sanwo-Olu this assertion while speaking on various issues in the state on Channels Television show, Sunday Politics.

Meanwhile, governor noted that the government is currently working out an infrastructural recovery plan for the benefits of residents of the state.

“Infrastructure is not something you will fix in one day. So, the infrastructural renewal is still part of an ongoing budgetary allocation. For example, the major ports in Lagos.

“We are developing a 15 storey edifice that will take about 60 courts at once. That’s the kind of imposing structure that we are bringing back to Igbosere High Court.

“This will take time, but in terms of psychology of it, I believe that my citizens and myself are out of it.

“We’ve learned our lessons, we understand the learning and lessons of it. It was a collateral damage that we had nothing to do with it,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that time heals, however, said in the last two years, people have become more discerning.

He said, “People can indeed see the reality of a one day perception and two year and a one year perception.

“We are not taking anybody for granted and we are not taking anything to chance.

“Conversations are going on and what they want is not about what has happened it’s about what this government is doing to improve the lots of each and everyone of us.

“It’s about what opportunity this guy is giving to us as young people and giving us a space for us to able to flourish and get to the highest level of whatever profession we have found ourselves and that’s the conversation we are having,” he said.

