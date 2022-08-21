By Ayo Onikoyi

The famous ‘Oliver Twist’ remix featuring legendary Kanye West wouldn’t have been possible or brought into existence if it hadn’t been as a result of a mistaken identity, D’Banj has revealed.

On the eighth episode of Showmax’s Journey of the Beats, the iconic artist D’banj shared the story behind how the famous ‘Oliver Twist’ remix that featured Kanye West came to be.

According to the ‘Oliver Twist crooner, an air hostess had mistaken him for Kanye West on a private flight from Dubai to the U.S.

Upon hearing the Grammy award-winning artist was going to be at the airport in a few minutes, the ever-intelligent D’banj seized the opportunity, pulled up to Kanye, and played him the Oliver Twist record. While he was impressed with his style and persistence, hearing the infamous line, “I like Beyonce”, hooked him and the rest, they say, is history.

D’Banj also featured Snoop Dogg in Mr Endowed remix.

