By Benjamin Njoku

2022 has been an eventful year for popular filmmaker cum director, Ambassador Lancelot Imasuen, who was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate degree by the African campus of Rescue Mission Theological University, Atlanta,in the United States.

This is even as the respected film director was hosted late last month by the Markk museum in Hamburg, Germany, where his 2014 epic movie, “Invasion 1897” was the subject of discourse after screening it to a large audience, following an exhibition tagged ‘Benin: Looted History.’

The ‘Gvnor’ as he’s fondly called by colleagues and fans, is also expected to storm the Arizona Museum in Washington D.C, the United States, on the 1st of October, 2022 for similar subject matter. The screening of “Invasion 1897” in Hamburg, followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding

between the Nigerian government and the German government to return the ancient artifacts carted away during the infamous Benin Massacre of 1897.

Recalling the Hamburg experience in an online chat with NollyNow, Lancelot described it as ‘unbelievable’, having played a prominent role through his movie, ‘Invasion 1897’ that led to the return of the stolen Benin artifacts.

According to the film director, the evening was replenished with long speeches and screening of the historical movie. While it last, Lancelot got a resounding standing ovation from the audience for his creative exploits. Thereafter he stormed Frankfurt, where he was honoured with a Legend award by the organizers of Nollywood Film Festival in Europe. “That was another mind blowing achievement for me,” the popular film director said.

Meanwhile, the Edo-born film maker, said beyond the return of the looted artifact, he’s now advocating both economic and physical returns to the Benin people.

“ We cannot continue to dwell in the past despite the injustice meted to my people by the British colonists. It has come to full realization of the global world. And now, I am moving for a further projection of the skills of the Benin people and like I have said earlier, they took art, but the craft is still with us,” said Lancelot.

Lancelot’s ‘Invasion 1897′, re-enacted the historical events of 1897, which led to the invasion, destruction, and looting of the ancient Benin artifacts as well as the deposition and exile of its once powerful king, Oba Ovonramwen by the British troops. The king was famous for resisting colonial suppression and expedition and this led to his deposition and eventual exile to Calabar.

However, nine years after the historical movie was released, its impact is still being felt across the globe. The movie not only has heightened calls for the repatriation of the stolen artifacts but also, has moved the German government to reach an agreement with Nigeria on the voluntary return of about 1,130 Benin Bronzes.

RELATED NEWS