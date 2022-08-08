The Group Managing Director of HomeWork, Jide Adekola, has explained that the aim of its organisation is to provide bespoke solutions across a range of real estate services to investors, owners and occupiers.

This services include but are not limited to;

Asset management, Design, Development, and Investment.

Speaking about real estate and what makes HomeWork Group outstanding, Mr Adekola stated that his organisation employs the use of cutting edge technology fused with industry standard techniques to give every customer value for money and ultimately, maximum customer satisfaction.

“We have a growing portfolio of property investment in Nigeria and an interest in property development across borders. We are mostly renowned for our impressive development of residential properties as well as commercial properties and infrastructure in Lagos state and across Nigeria.

“Our interest cuts across design and construction of luxurious modern, contemporary residential and commercial properties. We also provide Real Estate advisory services, delivering high level solutions in areas of development conception, design and building, development appraisal and monitoring among others.

“We have well qualified and experienced professionals that form a solid team for effective execution of services,

“Our competitive edge remains our domain expertise, excellent management, innovation and strong corporate values. In our business dealings, the ultimate goal is to deliver superior value to our chosen markets.”

Speaking further on some of the company’s project, Adekola said that their ACE 1 apartments is one of the projects “executed seamlessly by Homework group with state-of-the art infrastructure nestled in the heart of Lagos state by sufficiently skilled professionals.

“The ACE 1 apartments is an upscaled residential development in Yaba, Lagos State.

“Homework Group as always, interpreted this vision by a representative of the people.

“From the wealth of experience and exposure over the years. We are sure to deliver customer satisfaction after gathering the pain points of real customers at different levels over an extended period of time,” he enthused.

RELATED NEWS