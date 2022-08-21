By Evelyn Usman

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area . Francis Olagoke Oguntulu, has died from gun shots received from unknown gunmen last Friday, at a party he attended in Oshodi .

The deceased and other guests were at the party held on Adeyemi street, when the gunmen stormed at about 11pm , announcing their presence with sporadic gun shots.

Eye witnesses said apart from the gun shot wound, Oguntulu was also axed. Many guests sustained varying degrees of injury.

The father of three and two others identified as Shina Mayegun and Alhaji Adebowale Oladehinde were rushed to the hospital where he (Oguntulu)gave up the ghost on Sunday.

One of the guests who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of annonimity, said , “from the way they operated, it was obvious they came for him because he was shot at close range. They pumped several bullets into him and also used axe on him. They were not hooded.

“Immediately the first bullet hit him, he exclaimed, ‘ye! Awon ota ti mu mi’ ( my enemies have got me). Everybody fled”.

The council Chairman, Kehinde Oloyede , who described Oguntulu’s death as shocking and devastating, said he was his dependable and loyal staff.

He said, ” We have lost a loyal, jovial and friendly man to the cold hands of death. The death came to us as a rude shock. We appeal to the Lagos Police to unravel the cause of the death and ensure those behind the dastardly act are brought to book to serve as deterrent to those planning evil acts.”

“As we mourn Goke, I appeal to our party men and women and all residents of our dear council to remain calm as we have asked the Police to investigate the matter. We will never leave any stone unturned in this case. We will work hand in hand with the Police in the course of their investigations to unmask those behind the act.”

The deceased body has been deposited at the Isolo General Hospital”.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said investigation had begun.

He informed that the case had been transfered to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.

RELATED NEWS