

By Dayo Johnson

THE Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, weekend urged both the federal and state governments to extend infrastructural development to rural communities in the country in a bid to decongest the cities.

Its National President, Mr Johnbull Amayaevbo said this during the investiture ceremony of Mr Oloruntoba Idris as the 15th Chairman of the Ondo State Branch of the institution and the inauguration of the 2022/2024 executive committee in Akure.

Amayaevbo said: “The most appropriate way to prevent cities from being overpopulated by those in search of greener pasture was to ensure that institutions, industries among others thrived in communities outside the cities.

“The institution had been making moves to partner with the government on how the decongestion process can be achieved seamlessly.

“For instance, in a country like South Africa, if you have been to Sun City, it was a bush, but some people came up and did a proposal. Sun City is one of the best cities in South Africa today.

“So we will partner and collaborate with the state governments to extend infrastructural facilities out of the cities to decongest the cities.”

