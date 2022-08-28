By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, Ohiagu Sunday, who leads a drug syndicate at the international wing of the airport.

According to NDLEA, Ohiagu was nabbed on Tuesday, August 23, following the arrest of Obinna Jacob Osita, an intending passenger on Air Peace flight to Dubai, UAE.

Osita was arrested with three bags, two of which contained eight blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4.25kg concealed in cassava product, gari and crayfish.

“One other member of the airport syndicate, who works with Ohiagu,” NDLEA noted, “has also been arrested while operatives are after another suspect.

“Investigations revealed that a Dubai-based drug dealer recruited Obinna, a 42-year-old native of Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, to traffic the drugs and equally contracted Ohiagu, a 34-year-old airport cleaner from Orlu West Local Government Area of Imo State, to create access for the unhindered passage of the trafficker.

“The drug syndicate bust, which is the first drug arrest at the new terminal of the MMIA, comes on the heels of the seizure of a consignment of bottles of juice and beverages, used to conceal skunk for export to Dubai, UAE, through the NAHCO export shed on Monday, August 15.

“A freight agent has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.”

In the same vein, attempt by a syndicate to export illicit drugs through the Lagos airport on Wednesday, August 24, was foiled during an outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline to Oman via Addis Ababa.

A suspect, Jonah Chukwuemeka, was arrested with a total of 1,995 Tramadol tablets with a gross weight of 900 grams hidden in locust beans in his luggage.

The bag containing the illicit substance was handed over to him at the airport by one Olagunju Abbas, who was promptly arrested.

