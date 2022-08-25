Amb. Chigozie Okwara, is a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Founder/CEO of Softwork.xyz, a freelancing platform that connects freelance professionals across Africa to businesses that require their services. He is a serial entrepreneur who manages two other businesses in the agricultural and real estate sectors. In this interview, he speaks on how the protracted ASUU strike has affected undergraduates.

Tell us about yourself

My name is Chigozie Okwara, I’m from the south eastern region of Nigeria (Imo State to be precise). I was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. I attended the University Of Lagos (UNILAG), where I studied Systems Engineering. I didn’t finish with a 1st Class but I went ahead to launch a few Tech Start Ups and I’ve also consulted for some Leading Tech Firms.

How long have you been on the entrepreneurial journey?

My Entrepreneurial Journey started in 2010, I was in my 100 level 2nd semester, I started an Online Blog where I started making money from advertisement. Also, I started a couple of Tech Startups along the line like CabMagnet in 2013, which was meant to be the Uber of Nigeria but Uber came into Nigeria and I closed shop.

While in university, did entrepreneurship ever distract you?

Of course it did. I got so involved in solving problems out of the classroom using my skills and ideas. Running my Businesses took my time, Building my small team was also tasking, had to hire some freshers (New Students) in school then to work with me. I was also making money from practicing what I learnt in the classroom which was mostly theory. Systems engineering covered Robotics, Programmimg, Artificial Intelligence and many more, so I had the basics of how to develop websites and software. I went further to perfect my knowledge by watching Youtube Videos to learn the practicals. I started getting paid for my skills, so I gave the jobs I got more priority than my academics.

How did the idea of softwork.xyz come about?

In my 200 Level in university I started freelancing on an International platform called Fiverr as a Graphics Designer and I was getting paid for the every design I did. I then wondered why Nigeria didn’t have its own Fiverr. That was how I started thinking of a way to build by own Fiverr. Got the Perfect name and went ahead to launch my on Freelancing Platform called Softwork.

How many freelancers do you have on your Softwork?

Currently we have over 7,000 Freelancers signed up on Softwork. Surprisingly since February till now August, we got over 500 new sign Ups and 85% of these sign ups were Undergraduates currently going through the ASUU STRIKE. The GiG Economy has helped keep these undergraduates busy and also helping earn while they stay home.

Which skills are in-demand in the current gig economy?

There has been a very High Demand for skills driven towards creative. There are new skills that have been introduced into the GiG Economy; like Influencer Marketing, Skit Making etc. The Major Skills in the GiG Economy are: Graphics Designing, Website & Mobile App Developers, Digital Marketing, Video Editors, and Copywriters.

Where do you see the gig economy in the next 5 years?

The GIG Economy or Freelancing is the future of Work. Many Businesses are already moving from hiring Full Time Staffs to Hiring Freelancers to get work done. Remote Work became the norm from the beginning of Pandemic and some businesses still adopt remote work. I advise people around me to learn at least one in-demand skill, because the future will demand these skills to better the way work is done.

