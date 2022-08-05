By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

To spread their radical ideologies and have a stronghold among the locals, Ansaru terrorists are now marrying indigenous girls in Birnin-Gwari communities of Kaduna State.

Vanguard learned that such marriages held on Tuesday at the Old Kuyello community.

A don noted that the marriages were methods of getting more followers and those that will adopt their radical ideology.

This is just as a member representing Birnin-Gwari and Giwa constituency in the House of Representatives, Shehu Balarabe, had appealed to the state and Federal Government to come the aid of the people of Damari, now living as IDPs because of the incessant terrorists attacks on their communities.

Balarabe said: “Look at what happened at Damari, where there was a battle with the gunmen for about a week.

“All the people, about 200, were chased out of the community.”

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored in Kaduna on Friday, the lawmaker explained that all the people in the community have left for fear of their lives.

“This will tell you how terrible the situation is. The place is like a local headquarters, but the people have ran away.

“Women and children have fled their homes. There was even a pregnant woman who gave birth on the way. Herself and the baby died.

“You will see children carrying load and trekking on foot for 12 kilometres. Wat kind of terrible situation is this as if there is no government?”

He said the people have all gone to where they considered safe so as to live with either friends or relations in neighbouring Zamfara and Katsina states.

According to him, the fleeing locals were left on their own; as there was no any assistance from the authorities.

“In Giwa, a community was attacked by the gunmen but the soldiers who were stationed close to the place couldn’t do anything about it,” he alleged.

The lawmaker said although the Kaduna State government was doing much, the state and Federal Government should come to the aid of his people, who were forcefully ejected from their ancestral homes.

Ansaru terrorists marriages

In a related development, reports indicated that the Ansaru terrorists have been organising marriages between their fighters and indigenous women.

According to the BBC Hausa Service, such marriage has taken place in the Old Kuyello community, where some Ansaru terrorists got married to some girls from the community last Tuesday.

A native of the area said it was not the first time that such marriages between the terrorists and the local girls had taken place.

“About two months ago, two girls from the community got married to the terrorists,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command told the BBC that the matter was being investigated.

However, a don, Muhammad Kabir Isa, was of the view that it was negligence on the part of government, which made the terrorists to be using such methods to infiltrate the people to the extent of forming kinship.

According to him, “now, if they get married among the people, the offsprings or the boys would be theirs.

“These are methods of getting more followers and those that will adopt their radical ideology.”

