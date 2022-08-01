By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex agitators of the Phase 3 amnesty programme under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Council, UYC, have reeled out a breakdown of how the amnesty office allegedly allotted 3642 slots in the phase 3.

The statement made available to newsmen in Warri , Delta state was signed by Chairman Abuja chapter of the group, Ex -Agitator Peter K. Aghogho, the Vice Chairman ,Ex- Agitator Omega William Olotu and the Secretary , Ex- Agitator Festus Vwrara.

According to the group, the slots approved for the Phase 3 were shared among groups in the Niger Delta as thus:

“500 slots were given to the Itsekiri axis, 200 slots given to labto Marine Bakasi peninsula, 100 given to Late Nomokeme of Bayelsa, 100 slots to the boys of late John Togo, 50 given to Gen. Bonanawe, and the rest slots were given to those who surrendered fire arms. So far so good, all entitlement are been paid as at when due by Col. Milland Dikio” .

Continuing, the group said those threatening mayhem in the Niger Delta over the phase 3 amnesty programme should know that the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP , Col Milland Dixon Dikio doesn’t have powers to admit fresh names, adding that they should take their case to the presidency.

“If this individuals desire to have anything from the Presidential Amnesty Programme, they should come out to write to Mr President, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and stop threatening the peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta Region.”

“Col. Milland Dikio does not have the power to approve or include anyone into the Presidential Amnesty Programme. We are sounding it in clear terms that they should steer clear from the Niger Delta Region or better still take their unknown protest to their Village. We love the peace in the Niger Delta Region, we are in solidarity with the Col. Milland Dikio’s administration.”

