By Ayo Onikoyi

Showmax has announced that House of the Dragon is now available on the streaming service in Nigeria. When the series premiered in the US last Sunday, it broke HBO’s viewing records, with almost 10 million fans watching the first episode of the epic fantasy.

House of the Dragon is the prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones. It is based on author George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood and chronicles the history of House Targaryen.

Game of Thrones remains one of the most binge-watched series of all time on Showmax, and House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the cataclysmic events, a time when the Targaryen family reigned supreme with fearsome dragons as their enforcers.

Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders, The Outsider) plays King Viserys I, while Sian Brooke (Sherlock) plays Queen Aemma. Matt Smith (The Crown) is Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother to the king, a fierce warrior and dragon rider, while relative newcomer Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is in awe of Prince Daemon and all that he does.

The first episode of House of the Dragon is now available on Showmax. New episodes arrive on the platform weekly, 24 hours after they air in the US.

RELATED NEWS