By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police Command on Saturday said hoodlums suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, armed group the Eastern Security Network, ESN, attacked the Agwa Police Division, in Oguta Local Government Area, and allegedly killed four police officers and forced two suspects in custody to escape from detention.

The command’s State Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He said the hoodlums used a tipper truck to break the gate of the police station in order to gain entrance into station before they threw Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS) and petrol bombs at the buildings that set ablaze vehicles and affected others.

Narrating how the incident happened, “On 05/8/2022 at about 2300 hours, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) attacked Agwa Police Station in their numbers. The hoodlums who came in two vehicles and a tipper, shooting sporadically, used a tipper vehicle in forcing the gate open to gain entrance into the station, throwing Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS) and petrol bombs.

“The police operatives of the division joined by the Command’s Tactical Teams gave the hoodlums a stiff resistance, engaging them in a gun duel. The hoodlums who were fatally hit with a lot of casualties on their side, retreated, escaping in their vehicles.

“The fire which affected a parked private car and some motorcycles were later put off, preventing it from causing more damages. Fortunately, the building was not affected. In the attack, two suspects in custody escaped, four police officers gallantly paid the supreme price, while one rifle is yet to be recovered. Meanwhile, the area has been fortified with enough police operatives.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc(+), who went to the scene on confidence-building patrol and the spot assessment of the incident, visited the Eze of the Community, HRH Eze (Dr) I. O Asor (fcin) in his Palace where he assured him and members his community of the Command’s commitment in ensuring that peace is restored and the Command will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Police said.

